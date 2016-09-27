Greg Hardy
- SportsGreg Hardy Destroyed In First Bare Knuckle Fight: WatchGreg Hardy didn't fare so well over the weekend.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTai Tuivasa Pulls A Stone Cold Shoey With Nikes While Celebrating Greg Hardy KO At UFC 264Following an impressive round 1 knockout of Greg Hardy in just over a minute,Tai Tuivasa gave UFC 264 fans a glimpse of Stone Cold Steve Austin himself while celebrating his big win by drinking beer from a pair of Nikes both inside and outside of the ring.By Keenan Higgins
- SportsGreg Hardy’s Controversial UFC Win Overturned By His Illegal InhalerGreg Hardy’s victory was overturned last night after he was seen using an inhaler.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsGreg Hardy Wants To Fight ASAP After First Career UFC VictoryHardy dominated his last fight.By Alexander Cole
- SportsGreg Hardy Picks Up First UFC Victory Of His Post-NFL CareerHardy used to play for the Dallas Cowboys.By Alexander Cole
- SportsGreg Hardy Says UFC Disqualification Was "A Rookie Mistake"Hardy had a chance to win the fight.By Alexander Cole
- SportsGreg Hardy Has "New Lease On Life" Thanks To UFC CareerHardy's UFC career has come with controversy.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDana White Doesn't "Give A Sh*t" About Ariel Helwani's CommentsDana White has no chill.By Alexander Cole
- SportsGreg Hardy To Make UFC Debut At First ESPN Event In BrooklynHardy vs Allen Crowder close to being finalized for UFC Fight Night in January.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsEx-NFL Lineman Greg Hardy KOs UFC Opponent In 17 SecondsHardy mauls Tebaris Gordon at Dana White's Contender Series 16.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsEx-NFL Lineman Greg Hardy Earns UFC Developmental ContractHardy knocks out opponent within a minute, earns UFC deal.By Kyle Rooney
- MusicGreg Hardy Will Face Another Ex-NFLer In UFC Heavyweight DebutGreg Hardy Vs Austen Lane lined up for fans of both MMA & Football.By Devin Ch
- SportsGreg Hardy Cocaine Arrest Video Released"He could've slipped stuff in my pocket."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsFormer Cowboys Lineman Greg Hardy Announces He's Joining MMAPlenty of fighters will want a shot at Hardy.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsEx-Cowboys Lineman Greg Hardy Arrested For Cocaine Possession"Somebody must have put it in my wallet"By Kyle Rooney