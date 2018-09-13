green book
- MoviesViggo Mortensen Labels "Green Book" White Savior Criticism As "Bullsh*t"Viggo Mortensen defends "Green Book" from white savior criticism.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Green Book" Experiences Huge Post-Oscar Win SurgeIt's the biggest boost in nearly a decade.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentWatch Idris Elba Play An Overripe DJ In Netflix's "Turn Up Charlie" TrailerCheck out the trailer for King Dris' "Turn Up Charlie" Netflix series.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Green Book" Producer Loses It In Bile-Fueled Email Sent To Film CriticHis indignant protest was inaccurate, to say the least.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentMahershala Ali Becomes First Black Actor To Win Two Oscars For Best Supporting ActorAli won the award for his role in "Green Book."By Alexander Cole
- MoviesSpike Lee Storms Out Of Academy Awards After "Green Book" Best Picture WinSpike Lee tried to exit the theatre after "Green Book" won.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentMahershala Ali Responds To Viggo Mortensen's Use Of The N-WordMahershala labeled use of the word, "hurtful."By hnhh
- EntertainmentViggo Mortensen Apologizes For Dropping N-Word At Promo Event For New FilmYou should know better Aragorn.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicMahershala Ali Drops A Freestyle At Toronto's International Film Fest: WatchActor Mahershala Ali spits two written "freestyles" at TIFF in Toronto.By Devin Ch