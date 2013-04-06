gotham
- SongsTalib Kweli & Diamond D Ready "Gotham" Album With "The Quiet One" Ft. Busta RhymesThe veteran artists come together for a bar-heavy collaboration.By Erika Marie
- TV"The Batman" Gets A Spin-Off Series About Gotham PD For HBO MaxRobert Pattinson's Batman is getting a universe. By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingFortnite Releases New Batman Themed UpdateThe Dark Knight takes a trip to Fortnite.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentFox's "Gotham" 100th Episode Will Transition Into New "Batman" SeriesJim Gordon's time is winding down, but "Batman" is waiting in the wings. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" Trailer Is HereThe upcoming DC film receives an official trailer.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Batwoman" Starring Ruby Rose Series Details Have EmergedBatwoman has joined the Arrowverse.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Joker" Origin Movie Has Finished FilmingWhat can we expect from Joaquin Phoenix?By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Gotham" Announces Final Season Premiere DateGet ready for a Dark Knight.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Gotham" Graces Fans With First Look At BaneBane has arrived to break backs. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJoaquin Phoenix "Joker" Set Photos Reveal Villain's Arrest While Smiling EnthusiasticallyThe Joker finds hilarity in his situation. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Gotham" Star Robin Lord Taylor Says Penguin Will Be Fat By Series FinaleA Penguin we're all familiar with. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Gotham" Showrunner Shares Which Villains Won't Make Final Season Cut"Gotham" is coming to an end. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Gotham" Season Finale Will Have A Time Jump, Introduces Bane & BatmanBruce reaches his destiny. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJon Hamm Confesses To Loving Comic Books & Speaks On Playing BatmanCould Hamm be the next Dark Knight?By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Titans" Trailer Showcases Violent & Dark Robin: "F**k Batman"Robin and Raven look insane!By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentBatman Prequel Series "Pennyworth" In The Works By "Gotham" ProducersTelevision will continue to explore Batman's past. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentThe Best Superhero Shows & Movies On Netflix Right NowWe've got the best heroes Netflix has to offer. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsGotham (Ox City)Listen to Cannibal Ox's "Gotham (Ox City)."By hnhh
- NewsPsalm 82Listen to Cannibal Ox's "Psalm 82."By hnhh