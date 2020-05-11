GOOBA
- Music6ix9ine Gives Inside Look At How He Made Music Videos On House Arrest6ix9ine took fans behind the scenes to show them how he managed to make record-breaking music videos while on house arrest.By Lynn S.
- Numbers6ix9ine's "GOOBA" Goes PlatinumFollowing his first number-one single in "TROLLZ," 6ix9ine's "GOOBA" has been officially certified platinum by the RIAA. By Mitch Findlay
- Music6ix9ine "Gooba" Drama: Producer Claims 69 Paid $900 To Remove Copyright ClaimKenyan producer Magix Enga claims he deserves credit for Tekashi 6ix9ine's new single "GOOBA."By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's "GOOBA" Video Taken Down From YouTube: ReportA Kenyan producer has hit Tekashi 6ix9ine's comeback track with a copyright claim, according to new reports.By Aron A.
- Numbers6ix9ine Comes For G Herbo After "GOOBA" Goes GoldTekashi 6ix9ine is laughing at G Herbo following his new Gold certification for "GOOBA."By Alex Zidel
- NumbersTekashi 6ix9ine's "Gooba" Goes Gold6ix9ine continues to trudge forward as a commercial juggernaut, securing himself a massive new plaque for his collection. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBillboard Issues Response To 6ix9ine Accusations Of Manipulating ChartsBillboard doesn't take Tekashi 6ix9ine's accusations lightly, so they responded with a lengthy article about how they come up with their chart numbers.By Erika Marie
- NumbersJustin Bieber Defends Ariana Grande Amid 6ix9ine Billboard DramaJustin Bieber breaks down the analytics of the Billboard charts for Tekashi 6ix9ine.By Aron A.
- Music6ix9ine Accuses Billboard Of "Manipulating The Charts"Tekashi 6ix9ine called out Billboard for seemingly manipulating the charts in favour of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber going No. 1 instead of him.By Lynn S.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Announces "Gooba" Follow-Up SingleIf his new single "Gooba" debuts at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Tekashi 6ix9ine will release another music video.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine's "GOOBA" Becomes Fastest Video To Reach 100 Million Views On YoutubeTekashi 6ix9ine's "GOOBA" just became the fastest video by an American artist to reach 100 million views on Youtube, beating Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.By Lynn S.
- Numbers6ix9ine Calls Out Billboard As "GOOBA" Fights For #1Tekashi 6ix9ine sends a message to Billboard as "GOOBA" challenges Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's collab for number one.By Aron A.
- NumbersTekashi 6ix9ine's "Gooba" Challenges Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande For #1 DebutTekashi 6ix9ine is neck-and-neck with Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande for a #1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100.By Alex Zidel
- Numbers6ix9ine Compares Views To Drake, Rich The Kid Compares Net Worths6ix9ine's "GOOBA" is doing numbers on YouTube, surpassing Drake's "Toosie Slide" in a matter of days.By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Isn't Signing to Roc Nation: ReportAfter a Paper Planes hat was spotted on the set of Tekashi 6ix9ine's new video, fans began speculating whether Jay-Z signed him to Roc Nation.By Aron A.
- GossipJay-Z Rumored To Have Signed Tekashi 6ix9ine To Roc NationFans have spotted a Roc Nation logo in the new music video for Tekashi 6ix9ine's "GOOBA."By Alex Zidel