global warming
- MusicTwitter Roasts Jaden Smith Over Resurfaced Big Boy Interview From 2018A resurfaced clip from Jaden's 2018 interview with Big Boy has sent Twitter users into a frenzy.By Joshua Robinson
- SocietyAntarctica Reaches 65 Degrees, Warmest Temperature Its Ever SeenIt was warmer in Antarctica than it was in New York on Thursday.By Cole Blake
- SocietyOceans' Rise In Heat Over Last 25 Years Equals "3.6 Billion Hiroshima Bombs"A new study shows oceans are continuing to warm at record rates.By Cole Blake
- SocietyLil Nas X Vows To Help Save The Ocean With Next Single "Titanic"Nas X is shook after seeing a tweet about a dead sperm whale with plastic in its stomach washed up on a beach.By hnhh
- SocietyJaden Smith Gets A Shout Out From His Idol, Al GoreAl Gore shows Jaden some love.By Matthew Parizot
- LifeWatch The Trailer For "An Inconvenient Sequel," Al Gore's New Climate Change MovieAl Gore is back to save the planet.By hnhh
- ViralActivist Walking Barefoot Across America Fatally Struck By SUVLet's hope Mark Baumer's protest against climate change has not died in vain.By hnhh
- Society2016 Was Earth's Warmest Year On Record, AgainProbably not a good thing.By hnhh
- ViralSeasteading Institute Has Plans To Build Giant Floating City By 2020Welcome to the future?By hnhh