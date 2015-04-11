glamour
- MusicKandi Burruss Wrote "Bills, Bills, Bills" About An Ex Who Was Dating A Member Of Destiny's ChildBurruss co-wrote the Destiny's Child hit but didn't tell the ladies that her ex, who was dating one of the singers, was the inspiration behind the single.By Erika Marie
- MusicLizzo Says There's A "Double Standard" When She's Called "Brave" For Being ConfidentLizzo's calling a double standard. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyJanelle Monae Slams Trump At Glamour's Women Of The Year Awards: "Piss Off The Power"Her gratitude was punctuated with radical bravery.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentChrissy Teigen Named Among "Women Of The Year"She's also the "unofficial voice of generation fed up."By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentIssa Rae Would Cancel "Insecure" If Melania Trump Was A Fan"It’s not ours anymore."By Chantilly Post
- MusicJustin Bieber Warns Fans About False "Glamorous Lifestyle" After Met GalaJustin Bieber wants everybody to know that the glamour of celebrity life is a facade.By Alex Zidel
- NewsNicki Minaj To Young Girls: "You Too Can Become A Mogul"Nicki Minaj offers her advice to young girls wishing to become the next big rap star.By Danny Schwartz