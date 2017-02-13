girl power
- MoviesNatalie Portman Is The New Female "Thor" In "Thor: Love And Thunder"Natalie Portman will be picking up Thor's hammer.By Aida C.
- GossipKourtney Kardashian Preaches "Girl Power" Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating ScandalKourtney Kardashian comes through with some inspiring words for her sis.By Chantilly Post
- MusicScHoolboy Q Gives "Girl Power" Hoodie To Fan Who Survived Car CrashScHoolboy Q goes the extra mile for a fan who was badly injured in a car crash.By hnhh
- MusicScHoolboy Q Takes Daughter To Grammy Night And Promotes Girl PowerScHoolBoy Q brought his daughter and wore a pink "girl power" hoodie to the 2017 Grammy Awards.By hnhh