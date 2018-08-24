G-Eazy and Halsey
- RelationshipsG-Eazy Rep Denies Halsey's Poem Detailing Ex's Cocaine Habit Is About The Rapper"For anyone to speculate is just irresponsible," says G-Eazy's rep concerning the poem.By Noor Lobad
- RelationshipsHalsey Sits Next To G-Eazy Lookalike At MTV VMAs & Fans Go WildEveryone was confused about the man sitting next to Halsey.By Alex Zidel
- MusicHalsey Rocks Red Tresses At "Vanity Fair" Post Oscar PartyHalsey, who has a new boyfriend, posed solo on the red carpet.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsHalsey Rumored To Be Moving On From G-Eazy With John MayerIf anything, the two are close friends who share 7 AM phone calls.By Alex Zidel
- NewsG-Eazy & Halsey Reportedly Break Up AgainG-Eazy & Halsey have called it quits again.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Says He "Absolutely" Smashed HalseyMGK confirms that he's gotten intimate with Halsey.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsHalsey Vows To Keep G-Eazy Out Of Trouble: "I'm Definitely His Person"In the wake of Mac Miller's death, Halsey says she's looking out for G-Eazy.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsG-Eazy & Halsey Post Lovey Swimsuit Pics Amidst Machine Gun Kelly FeudG-Eazy and Halsey are making it clear to the world that they're romantically reunited.By Alex Zidel
- MusicG-Eazy & Halsey Spotted Together At His Concert Amid Reunion RumorsHalsey was seen turning up during G-Eazy's set on "The Endless Summer" tour.By Aron A.