friend zone
- RelationshipsRihanna Reveals How A$AP Rocky Broke "Out Of The Friend Zone"Rihanna recently discussed her relationship with A$AP Rocky at length.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsRihanna Kept A$AP Rocky In The "Friend Zone" For Years: ReportA$AP Rocky has been flirting with Rihanna for years but she only recently gave him a chance, according to Us Weekly.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsMaino Hilariously Reflects On Getting Rejected By AshantiMaino wanted nothing more than to explore romantic possibilities with Ashanti, but the Murder Inc singer had other plans. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRosalía "Friend Zones" Bad Bunny In The Buildup To A Lively Latin Billboard AwardsBad Bunny had his hands full at the Billboard Latin Awards last night.By Devin Ch
- NewsThundercat's "Friendzone" Gets Remixed By Ross From FriendsGet ready to dance. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsPnB Rock Drops Off New Single "ABCD (Friend Zone)"Listen to PnB Rock's new single "ABCD (Friend Zone)," off his upcoming "Trapstar Turnt Popstar" album.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMac Miller's "Self Care" Was Allegedly Written Before Ariana Grande SplitReports indicate Mac wrote, produced and completed "Self Care" last year.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentChris Rock Says Rihanna "Uncle Zoned" Him When He Was SingleRihanna never picked up on what Chris was going for. By Chantilly Post