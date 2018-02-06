french fries
- FoodShake Shack Offering Free Fries To NY Customers Who Are VaccinatedShake Shack is teaming up with the NYC Mayor's office to give away free fries to those who get vaccinated.By Kevin Goddard
- FoodFrench Fry Shortage Becomes Possible Reality After Poor Potato HarvestWhat a tragedy.By Chantilly Post
- SportsKawhi Leonard Cost McDonald's Millions Of Dollars In Free FriesMcDonald's wasn't expecting such a surge in orders.By Alexander Cole
- LifeMcDonald's Roasts Balenciaga For Shoes That Look Like French Fry BoxesThe resemblance is uncanny.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyMcDonald's McGold Card Offers Contest Winner Free Food For LifeMcDonald's for life. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyMcDonald's Is Offering Free Fries All Year If You Download Their AppMcDonald's is hooking it up. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyMcDonald’s McDelivery Day Offers Free 90’s Gear Through Uber EatsMcDonald's is bringing the 90's back. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyNational French Fry Day Specials: Here's Where You Can Get Free FoodFrench fry lovers rejoice!By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyTaco Bell's Nacho Fries Are Coming Back At A Higher PriceYou wanted more nacho fries, you got 'em. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyMcDonald's French Fries May Cure Baldness, According To StudyMcDonald's fries may now be more appealing to many.By Chantilly Post