Franchise Tag
- SportsPackers See Franchise Tagging Davante Adams As An "Eventuality": ReportThe Packers reportedly plan to use their franchise tag on Davante Adams.By Cole Blake
- SportsCowboys' Rumored Offseason Plans For Dak Prescott RevealedDak Prescott will be looking for a new contract in 2021.By Alexander Cole
- TVStephen A. Smith Laces Into Cowboys Over Dak Prescott NegotiationsStephen A. Smith will take any opportunity to give the Dallas Cowboys some grief over their decisions.By Alexander Cole
- TVSkip Bayless In Shambles Over Dak Prescott Cowboys Franchise TagSkip Bayless is a huge Cowboys fan and the latest new surrounding Dak Prescott has him hot and bothered.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCowboys Ruthlessly Hit Dak Prescott With The Franchise TagDak Prescott and the Cowboys have been in a lengthy contract dispute.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBengals Intend To Franchise Tag AJ Green: ReportThe Bengals will franchise tag AJ Green if a long term agreement is not reached by March 10.By Cole Blake
- SportsReport: Cowboys Expected To Franchise Tag Dak PrescottPrescott and the Cowboys have reached an impasse.By Cole Blake
- SportsRussell Wilson & Seahawks Have Made "Little Progress" In Contract TalksWilson wants to get a deal done by April 15th.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDallas Cowboys Sign DeMarcus Lawrence To A Record $105 Million DealThe Dallas Cowboys avoid a frosty stalemate with their star defensive lineman.By Devin Ch
- SportsLe'Veon Bell Reacts To Pittsburgh Steelers Decision: "I Am Free At Last"Looks like Bell is on his way out of Steel town.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLe'Veon Bell Will Become A Free Agent As Steelers Refuse To Use Transition TagThe Steelers are about to lose two of their best players.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNick Foles Tells Philadelphia Eagles He's Opting Out Of Contract: ReportThe Eagles want to get as much as they can out of Foles.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNick Foles' Free-Agency: Eagles Could Use "Franchise Tag" To Gain LeveragePhiladelphia Eagles could resort to the "franchise tag" as the Nick Foles' situation unfolds.By Devin Ch
- SportsSteelers' Mike Tomlin On Le'Veon Bell: "We Need Volunteers, Not Hostages"Mike Tomlin issues a stern message to Le'Veon Bell.By Devin Ch
- SportsSteelers Claim They Still Haven't Heard From Le'Veon Bell Despite Rumored ReturnBell is still a mystery. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsSteelers Are Officially Listening To Trade Offers For Le'Veon Bell: ReportBell may be running elsewhere this season. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsLe'Veon Bell "No Shows" Pittsburgh Steelers' 1st Practice Of 2018 NFL SeasonLe'Veon Bell continues to defy the Pittsburgh Steelers' franchise tag.By Devin Ch
- SportsLe’Veon Bell Says He Will Not Sit Out This Season"Honestly, no, I'm not going to sit out. I'm going to be in the facility Week 1."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsSteelers Franchise Tag Le'Veon Bell For Second Straight YearSteelers and Bell have until July 16 to work on long-term deal.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsSteelers Expected To Franchise Tag Le’Veon BellBell likely to be tagged for the second consecutive season.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLe'Veon Bell Says He'll Consider Sitting Out 2018 Season If Franchise TaggedLe'Veon Bell: "Just get the numbers straight, exactly where we want them."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsChargers Linebacker Melvin Ingram Releases Mixtape Called “Franchise Tag”"I do music and I do it well."By Kyle Rooney