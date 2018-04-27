forthcoming
- MusicA$AP Ferg Confirms "Forthcoming" Nicki Minaj Collab Dropping This Week"Move Ya Hips" dropping this Friday.ByAron A.2.9K Views
- MusicLil Yachty Re-ingnites Beef With Yung Bans, Infers "D*ck Suckin" As Root Of ConflictAkademiks instigates a 2nd round of Yung Bans vs. Lil Yachty.ByDevin Ch3.7K Views
- MusicLil Nas X Announces Release Date For "7 EP"Lil Nas X produces the release date to match the unearthing of "7'" snippets.ByDevin Ch5.0K Views
- NewsScHoolboy Q's "CHopstix" With Travis Scott Is Finally Upon UsScHoolboy Q microdoses on "CHopstix" with Travis Scott on the chorus. ByDevin Ch52.5K Views
- MusicChris Brown, T-Pain & PARTYNEXTDOOR To Bless A1's "Turbulence" AlbumA1 is best known for blessing Chris Brown with some of his best material, and his appearances on "Love & Hip Hop," but on April 5th all bets are off as he's set to debut his "Turbulence" album.ByDevin Ch5.6K Views
- MusicIs Solange About To Drop Her Next Album?Solange's recent social media actions hint towards the immediate release of a musical project.ByDevin Ch1319 Views
- MusicJuice WRLD To Bring Ski Mask The Slump God On "Death Race" TourJuice WRLD announces the "Death Race For Love" tour and merch collaboration with Lyrical Lemonade and Vlone.ByDevin Ch23.2K Views
- MusicAriana Grande Roasted On The "BBQ" Over Botched "7 Rings" TattooAriana Grande's new Chinese characters mistakenly denote a "small bbq grill."ByDevin Ch5.6K Views
- MusicIce Cube Flexes OG Instincts With Two Spoken-Word AcapellasIce Cube recites “Fire Water” and “Chase Down the Bully,” both set to appear on his new album.ByDevin Ch2.9K Views
- NewsDr. Dre Caused Busta Rhymes Album Delay: "Welcome To Aftermath, N*gga"The rapper was placed in an unusual position with his old collaborator.ByZaynab52.9K Views
- Music6LACK Shares Title Of Next Album & "Something For You" On New WebsiteThe release of the artist's album is approaching.ByZaynab7.2K Views
- Entertainment"Doom: Eternal" Teaser Features Chaos, Demons & Widespread CarnagePrepare yourselves for a dystopian battle against evil. ByDavid Saric856 Views
- InterviewsHBO's Robin Williams Documentary Details The Late Comedian's Difficult LifeHBO honours Robin Williams' legacy. ByDavid Saric1269 Views
- TechA Possible iPhone SE 2 Model Leaks OnlineCould this be the product that will be released on the market soon?ByDavid Saric2.2K Views