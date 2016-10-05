For The Culture
- MusicMissy Elliot Becomes The First Female Hip-Hop Artist In Songwriters Hall Of FameCongratulations are in order (again).By hnhh
- MusicKanye West Praises Quavo & "Gucciman" For Bipolar TrackYe says it's good for the culture.By Zaynab
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God & Taylor Bennett Agree: "Hip Hop Is Gay As F*ck"The rapper made some brave statements during his radio interview.By Zaynab
- MusicEric Benet Calls Out "Rich & Famous" Rappers Who Benefit "White Supremacy"Eric Benet brings attention to a well-propagated issue in Hip Hop.By Zaynab
- MusicDiddy Thinks Rap Game Is Oversaturated, Fears Cultural DilutionDiddy feels overwhelmed by the abundance of hip hop acts dispensing "the same message."By Devin Ch
- MusicMurda Beatz Gets "Culture" Tattooed On His ArmMurda Beatz is doin' it for the Culture.By Chantilly Post
- NewsRadarTory Lanez contributes to DJ Spinking's new mixtape with the song "Radar."By Kevin Goddard