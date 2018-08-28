flavor
- FoodSprite Unveils New Ginger Flavor & Accompanying Streetwear CollectionSprite is releasing a new ginger flavor of its classic soda and a streetwear collection to go with it.By Cole Blake
- FoodLay's Announces Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup-Flavored ChipsLay's is turning one of America's favorite Fall meals into a potato chip.By Kevin Goddard
- FoodDoritos Launches New “Screamin’ Sriracha” Flavor For Limited TimeDoritos is taking their spiciness up a level.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentBig Freedia Teams With Ben & Jerrys For "Booty Bouncing Beignets" Ice CreamAn incredible new ice cream flavor.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTyler The Creator Teams Up With Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream For Signature FlavorTyler describes his minty Snowflake flavor a “play date for your mouth.”By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyKit Kat Reveals New Permanent FlavourThe new candy bar will be released in December 2019.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyCoca-Cola Introduces First New Flavor In Over A DecadeOrange Vanilla Coca-Cola is on the way.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyOreo Debuts Wasabi & Hot Chicken Wing Flavoured CookiesOreo cookies are upping the ante. By Chantilly Post