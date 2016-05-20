fki 1st
- NewsYoshi24K Drops Off New Project "Alien" Ft. Lil YachtyRising NYC rapper Yoshi24k is back with his new project.By Aron A.
- MusicFKi 1st Was The First Person To Smoke A Backwoods In Wiz Khalifa's Crib"He left us in there but it was no disrespect though."By Alexander Cole
- HNHH TVFKi 1st On Pop Producers: "They Don't Even Have Sauce"Poised for a takeover, "Good Gas" producer FKi 1st talks Post Malone, 2 Chainz and more. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLarry June & Jazz Cartier Join Forces On New Song "Healthy"Listen to Larry June's new single "Healthy" featuring Jazz Cartier.By Kevin Goddard
- ProfilesMeet SauceLord Rich Of FKi AKA King WolfSauceLord Rich, one-half of the hit-making production duo FKi, discusses his decision to put himself out there as an artist in a lamentable industry climate. By Angus Walker
- NewsStream FKi 1st's "First Time For Everything" EP, With Post Malone, Bankroll Fresh & MoreListen to FKi 1st's new "First Time for Everything" EP, featuring Post Malone, iLoveMakonnen, Bankroll Fresh, and more. By Angus Walker