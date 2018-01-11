Firefly Music Festival
- MusicBillie Eilish, Lizzo & More To Headline 2021 Firefly Festival: See LineupThe 4-day festival returns to Dover, Delaware Sept 23-26th. Other performances include Wiz Khalifa, Megan Thee Stallion and Machine Gun Kelly. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicBillie Eilish, Rage Against The Machine & More To Headline Firefly Music FestivalFirefly Music Festival looks to be worth the trip this year.By Cole Blake
- MusicEminem Explains Why He Never Gives 100% At His Shows99% is just a more achievable goal to reach.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentEminem Uses Controversial Sound Effect Mistaken For Gunfire Again At Firefly FestivalEminem thinks if you're easily frightened by loud noises, you shouldn't be at his show.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicEminem Revives "Mom's Spaghetti" Pop-Up Restaurant For Firefly Festival"Vomit on his sweater already" is questionably missing on the menu.By Alex Zidel
- MusicHalsey Disappointed In Firefly's Male Dominated Lineup: "It’s 2018, Do Better"One of Halsey's favourite festivals has missed the mark this year. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Wayne, Eminem & Kendrick Lamar Headlining Firefly Music FestivalFirefly delivers another stellar lineup for your summer festivals. By Chantilly Post