fines
- Pop CultureCoachella Hit With $100K+ In Fines For Violating City CurfewFrank Ocean went 25 minutes past Indio, CA's curfew. By Aron A.
- CrimeR. Kelly Ordered To Empty Out $28K From Prison Commissary Funds: ReportA judge orders the Bureau Of Prisons to turn over $28K from R. Kelly's prison commissary funds to pay the victims in his New York case. By Aron A.
- SportsLeBron James Get $15K Fine Over Sam Cassell-Inspired "Big Balls" CelebrationHe was also warned about using profanity "during media availability in response to league-imposed discipline" after he called his suspension "bullsh*t.By Erika Marie
- SportsMichael Rapaport Now Says Kevin Durant "Situation" Has "Gotten Out Of Hand"The actor posted DMs earlier this week & accused Durant of threatening him before the sports star was fined $50K by the league.By Erika Marie
- SportsDonovan Mitchell & Rudy Gobert Receive Hefty FinesThe Utah Jazz's biggest stars have been going through it recently.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDaryl Morey Fined $50K For Tampering Over James Harden Tweet: ReportThe 76ers president quickly took it down, but it still caused a firestorm of controversy.By Erika Marie
- SportsNFL Coaches Fined $100K For Not Wearing Face Masks Properly: ReportTheir teams were also hit with $250K penalities.By Erika Marie
- SportsMarcus Morris & Luka Doncic Fined For Game 6 IncidentsMarcus Morris and Luka Doncic were both fined, following Game 6.By Cole Blake
- SportsOdell Beckham Jr. Rips NFL On IG After Being Fined For His PantsOBJ has had enough.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSerena Williams Fined $10K For Damaging Wimbledon CourtThe incident reportedly happened before the event began.By Erika Marie
- SportsDoc Rivers Fined $50K By NBA Over Recent Kawhi Leonard CommentsThe league found Rivers to be in violation of tampering.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Faces Heavy Fines After Chicago Studio Hit With 66 Building Violations: ReportR. Kelly isn't facing any charges over the alleged sex crimes he's accused of, but he might have to cough up a lot of cash over building violations.By Aron A.
- MusicPlayboi Carti Found Guilty Of Trashing Tour Bus & Assaulting Driver: ReportPlayboi Carti has a few fines he has to cough up over the incident.By Aron A.
- MusicAdidas & Kanye West's Yeezy "Endangered Employees": Fines After InvestigationThe investigation pointed to the employer's culpability in the matter.By Zaynab
- MusicKanye West Gives $73K To Chance The Rapper-Backed Chicago Mayoral CandidateKanye West donated $73,540 to Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia.By Aron A.
- SportsSerena Williams Fined $17,000 For "Verbal Abuse" & Smashing Her RacketSerena Williams was slapped with a total of three code violations during yesterday's US Open Final.By Devin Ch
- SportsAtlanta Falcons Won't Give Julio Jones Revised Contract Extension: ReportJulio Jones: "I'm Upset."By Devin Ch
- SportsEarl Thomas Plans To Skip Seattle Seahawks' Minicamp Over Contract DisputeEarl Thomas wants long term assurance before he resumes team activities.By Devin Ch