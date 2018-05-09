film industry
- MoviesNia Long Questions Why She's Left Out Of Hollywood Casting ConversationsShe mentioned Zoë Saldaña in "Avatar" as a role that she would've wanted, had industry leaders even considered her in the first place.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture50 Cent Stands Up For Mo’Nique, Asks Black Film Community To Start Casting Her AgainMo'Nique was "cancelled" after failing to thank director Lee Daniels while accepting her Oscar for "Precious."By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesHarvey Weinstein Plans To Work In Film Again If Found Not Guilty In Upcoming TrialNot sure if that's such a great idea.By Lynn S.
- Original ContentR.I.P John Singleton: The Importance Of "Boyz N The Hood"John Singleton told stories of Black America to a Hollywood audience that weren’t nearly prepared for realities of the inner-city.By Aron A.
- Entertainment24 Year-Old Writer Tomi Adeyemi Lands 7-Figure Movie Deal For Debut NovelFox 2000 gets involved in Adeyemi's myth making adventure.By Devin Ch
- MoviesDwayne Johnson & Vin Diesel Make The List Of Highest Paid ActorsThese paycheques are particularly massive. By David Saric