felony drug charges
- SocietyFlorida Cop Planted Meth On Random Drivers, One Lost Custody Of His DaughterThe ex-deputy would routinely pull people over randomly, plant meth or marijuana in their cars, and falsely charge them.By hnhh
- MusicBenzino Pleads Guilty On Felony Drug ChargesBenzino has reportedly been sentenced to 2 years of probation.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBenzino Believes Racism Played A Role In His Drug CaseWatch Benzino pull out the racism card on his drug case.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicA$AP Bari Facing Felony Drug Charges After Pennsylvania Arrest: ReportA$AP Bari was released on $25K bond.By Aron A.