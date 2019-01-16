federal workers
- CrimeJayDaYoungan Indicted On Felony Gun Charge, Faces 5 Years: ReportSince 2019, the rapper has been arrested several times on charges related to drug possession, firearms, and second-degree murder.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly's "Human Trafficking" Probe: Joycelyn's Parents Cancel "Welfare Check"Joycelyn Savage's parents are still working hand in hand with the Feds.By Devin Ch
- MusicBoosie Badazz Asks Trump If He Could Purge Since The Government Is Shut DownBoosie Badazz has questions that he needs answers to.By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B's Rant On Government Shutdown Remixed Into Hilarious BangerCardi B's rant about Trump gets remixed into a hilarious banger to the beat of "Bodak Yellow."`
By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Blasts Trump For Not Paying Federal Workers: "Our Country Is In A Hellhole"Cardi B gets political on the 'Gram.By Aron A.