Father Figure
- MusicTeyana Taylor Reflects On Signing With Pharrell At 15Teyana Taylor recently opened up to Angie Martinez about signing with Pharrell at just 15 years old.By Cole Blake
- MusicMichael Jackson Credited His Longtime Bodyguard With Subbing In As "His Father"The letter MJ penned thanking his bodyguard is currently up for auction.By Devin Ch
- MusicYBN Almighty Jay Reveals His Son: "Don't Wanna Keep You A Secret Anymore"YBN Almighty Jay has the means to support a child, there's no debating that.By Devin Ch
- MusicJoe Budden's Son Releases Song Airing Out Their DifferencesJoe Budden has a penchant for pissing off millennials.By Devin Ch
- SportsRussell Wilson To Attend Yankees Training CampRussell Wilson wants to be the first modern era Quarterback to ply his trade in two professional sporting leagues at once.By Devin Ch
- NewsRexx Life Raj & Russ Bring Their Smooth Vibes For "Burn Baby Burn"Rexx Life Raj & Russ deliver a smooth new single.By Aron A.
- Music VideosRexx Life Raj "Handheld GPS" VideoRexx Life Raj heads to Yosemite to find himself in his new music video for "Handheld GPS." By Danny Schwartz
- NewsRexx Life Raj "Shit N' Floss" VideoRexx Life Raj smoothly soundtracks a never-ending party in the "Shit N' Floss" video. By Angus Walker
- NewsFather FigureStream Rexx Life Raj's new project "Father Figure."By Kevin Goddard