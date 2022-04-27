Fast X
- Pop CultureLudacris Blasts "Dumbest F*cking Question" About "Fast X"Ludacris says he keeps making "Fast And Furious" movies because they keep making billions of dollars.By Cole Blake
- Mixtapes"Fast X" Is The Soundtrack You Should Be Listening ToThe soundtrack for the new Fast and Furious film is full of songs you'll wanna blast in your car.By Noah Grant
- SongsKodak Black & NLE Choppa Recruit Jimin, JVKE, & Muni Long For "Angel Pt. 1"This song is part of the "FAST X" soundtrack.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLudacris Reveals New Album Will Be Released In 2024The musician revealed that the Fast & Furious franchise has caused a delay on his next album.By Caroline Fisher
- MoviesDwayne Johnson Makes Surprise Appearance in "Fast X"The actor shocks fans by appearing in an end credits scene in the new movie.By Caroline Fisher
- Music"Fast X" Soundtrack: Lil Durk, NBA YoungBoy, NLE Choppa, Kodak Black & More FeaturedThe franchise's tenth installment brought a heap of names together for a well-rounded and genre-fusing tracklist.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsNBA YoungBoy Hops On "Fast X" Single, "Won't Back Down"The rapper lent a verse to the song from the new Fast and Furious movie.By Noah Grant
- Movies"Fast X" Revs Its Engines With New Trailer"Fast X" just got a new, high-octane trailer.By Ben Mock
- Movies"Fast X" Trailer Hits Impressive Numbers In Its First 72 HoursThe highly-anticipated "Fast X" trailer scored almost 300 million in three days. By Emily Burr
- MoviesVin Diesel & Jason Momoa Star in "Fast X" Trailer"Fast X" is on its way.By Emily Burr
- Pop Culture"Fast X" Filming Earns Threats Of Protests From Angelino Heights Residents: ReportThe L.A. neighborhood when the movie is filmed is growing tired of street-racing fans speeding, doing donuts, and participating in street takeovers.By Erika Marie
- MoviesLudacris Roasts Tyrese For Bringing A Hookah Onto The "Fast X" SetLudacris was having none of Tyrese's antics in behind the scenes footage from "Fast X."By Rex Provost
- MoviesJustin Lin Gave Up On "Fast X" Due To Vin Diesel's Behavior: ReportJustin Lin is rumored to have stepped down as the director for "Fast X" because of Vin Diesel's behavior on set.By Cole Blake
- MoviesJustin Lin Steps Down As Director On "Fast X"Justin Lin has stepped down as the director for the upcoming 10th film in the "Fast & Furious" franchise.By Cole Blake