fashion industry
- StreetwearDrake's Vintage Birdhouse Hoodie Sparks Tony Hawk Re-Release As "Degrassi Hoodie"The original seller of Drake's vintage Birdhouse hoodie also spoke out to prove the sweater is the real deal. By Deja Goode
- Pop CultureJennifer Lopez Is Designing Shoes For DSWJennifer Lopez is teaming up with DSW for her own self-designed footwear line. By Dominiq R.
- EntertainmentFrench Montana's Met Gala Outfit Inspires Ramadan Memes: ReportThe look inspired joyful responses. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentFrench Montana Hits Met Gala With Moroccan Drip Designed By Dapper Dan"Cheik Montana."By Aida C.
- EntertainmentMet Gala 2019's Very Strict & Militant Rules: ReportFrom no smoking to no selfies. By Aida C.
- SneakersGucci Is Selling Purposely Dirty Sneakers For Over $900Would you cop these new Gucci kicks?By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B's Nicki Minaj Attack Actually Increased Her Fashion Week DemandCardi B is actually being embraced by Fashion Week designers around the world.By Alex Zidel
- LifeA $380 Gucci Swimsuit Sold Out Even Though It Can't Be Worn In WaterThe swimsuit material is not made to come in contact with chlorine.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentIssa Rae Roasts Kanye West For "Slavery" Comments At CFDA AwardsKim Kardashian was in attendance for her monologue.By Alex Zidel
- LifeThis $1,290 Balenciaga "T Shirt Shirt" Has The Internet Shaking Their Heads In UnisonA new Balenciaga design has people everywhere confused about what exactly makes it worth the price.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug Begins Foray Into Fashion Design WorldYoung Thug looks to expand his name in the fashion world.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Called Out The Fashion Industry During NYFWNicki Minaj called out designers that appropriate black culture.By Aron A.