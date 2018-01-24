experiment
- TechElon Musk's Neuralink Accused Of Subjecting Monkeys To "Extreme Suffering" In ExperimentsElon Musk's Neuralink has been accused of subjecting monkeys to “extreme suffering."By Cole Blake
- MusicCordae Says His Life Is A "Social Experiment" & Discusses Being A MillionaireCordae says he's still not adjusted to being wealthy and that his life is "an ongoing social experiment."By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentBlack Mirror Bandersnatch: Viewers Are Paralyzed With FearThe moment choosing a bedtime snack becomes a deadly proposition.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Maniac" Trailer Sends Emma Stone & Jonah Hill On A Trippy AdventureDown the rabbit hole. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyMiddle-Class Women Are Now Ingesting MDMA Stuffed In Cheese At Dinner PartiesThe phenomenon is known as "brieing"By David Saric
- NewsA$AP Rocky Shares New Song & Video For "Herojuana Blunts"A$AP Rocky comes through with his new single, "Herojuana Blunts" just in time for 4:20.By Aron A.
- SocietyBurger King Trolls Customers With Whopper Sales In Support Of Net NeutralityBurger King wants you to understand what it will be like without Net Neutrality.By Chantilly Post