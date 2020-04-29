excessive force
- CrimeInvestigation Opened Into Use Of Force During South Carolina ArrestProtests have erupted since twin brother Ricky and Travis Price were injured by police officers while being arrested. ByJoe Abrams927 Views
- CrimeRochester Police Handcuff & Pepperspray 9-Year-Old GirlRochester Police release disturbing bodycam footage of two officers handcuffing and pepper-spraying a 9-year-old girl.ByAron A.476 Views
- PoliticsMinneapolis To Ban Police Chokeholds & Demand AccountabilityMinneapolis has officially moved to take a strong stance against use of chokeholds and excessive force in the police department. ByMitch Findlay526 Views
- CrimeFlorida Police Officer Suspended After Kneeling On Black Man's NeckA Florida police officer has been put on leave after a video surfaced showing him kneeling on the back of a black man's neck circulated online.ByErika Marie4.1K Views
- CrimeSix Atlanta Officers Charged For Tasering Black Students22-year-old Messiah Young and 20-year-old Taniyah Pilgrim were confronted in their car by police during the Atlanta protest, who tasered them and used excessive force.ByAlex Zidel1.9K Views
- PoliticsT.I. Responds To Viral Video Of Cop Brutally Punching 14-Year-OldA Rancho Cordova cop was caught on camera using brutally excessive force against a 14-year-old boy on the ground.ByAron A.2.6K Views