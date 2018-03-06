evil
- NewsStunna Gambino Shares New Single "Evil"Stunna Gambino drops his new single and music video, "Evil."By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsArkansas Senator Tom Cotton Calls Slavery A "Necessary Evil"A senator from Arkansas called slavery a "necessary evil" in a new statement.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJohn Legend Calls Donald Trump An "Evil F*cking Canker Sore" On AmericaJohn Legend's not holding back.By Chantilly Post
- MusicHaunted Box That "Cursed" Post Malone Will Be Opened On HalloweenStrange things have been happening in the days leading up to this event.By Zaynab
- NewsLil Wop Is Scarier Than Ever On His "Silent Hill" EPThanks to Lil Wop, Halloween came early. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicAzealia Banks Blasts Nicki Minaj For 6ix9ine Collab: "Pedophilia Is Gross & Evil"Azealia Banks is throwing away her "barb card."By Alex Zidel
- TechScientists At MIT Create A "Psycopath" AI By Feeding It Graphic ImagesNothing could possibly happen with a murderous AI, right?By Matthew Parizot
- ViralThis Evil Patrick Meme From "Spongebob" Is Giving The Internet LifeThe Internet is ablaze with this latest viral meme. By David Saric