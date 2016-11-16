Evan Spiegel
- EntertainmentSnapchat Lost 3M Daily Users Over The Past Three MonthsThis marks the first time Snapchat's user count has dropped in their history.By Aron A.
- SocietyAmid Snapchat Plummet, Facebook Up By BillionsThe plot (and wallet) thickens.By Milca P.
- LifeSnapchat CEO Evan Spiegel Receives $638 Million Bonus, Third-Largest Ever2017 was a profitable year for Snap Inc.'s CEO. By hnhh
- SocietySnapchat Releases Statement On Hated Redesign: It Will "Adapt" To You OvertimeIt's safe to say Snapchat's new update isn't going anywhere. By Chantilly Post
- SocietySnapchat's $4M New Year's Eve Party Could Include Drake PerformanceSnapchat's CEO Evan Spiegel is sparing no expense on his New Year's Eve party this year. By Matt F
- SocietySnapchat Undergoing A Redesign To Be More User FriendlySnapchat is trying to be better.By Chantilly Post
- TechSnapchat Will Reportedly Reveal IPO This Week, Worth $25 BillionNot bad for 26 year old CEO Evan Spiegel.By hnhh
- LifeSnapchat Reportedly Going Public And May Be Worth More Than $20 BillionSnapchat is reportedly going public, and worth tens of billions of dollars.By hnhh