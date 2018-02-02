evaluation
- CrimeYoung Thug Released From Hospital, Expected To Appear In Court: ReportThug reportedly experienced chest pains before his court hearing on Thursday (May 11). By Aron A.
- RandomElon Musk Claims Twitter Is Now Worth Way Less Than What He Paid For ItTwitter's evaluation has tanked over the last few months.By Alexander Cole
- RandomElon Musk To Meet With Twitter Over $43 Billion Takeover BidElon Musk has secured financing that could see him completely takeover Twitter.By Alexander Cole
- MusicXXXTentacion Murder Suspect Asked To Undergo Competency Evaluation By JudgeHis intellectual ability to communicate is being questioned.By Zaynab
- SportsForbes Annual NFL Team Valuations: Dallas Cowboys Top List At $5 BillionWho else made the cut among the top 10 richest NFL teams in terms of projected worth.By Devin Ch
- SportsDrew Brees Finds Out How Many Millions He Lost In Diamond Ring ScamNew revelations have surfaced in Drew Brees' lawsuit against his former jeweler.By Devin Ch
- MusicDr. Dre & Xzibit Sued By "Brass Knuckles" Investors Who Claim They Were "Ghosted"The "Brass Knuckles" brand is hit with another lawsuit.By Devin Ch
- MusicJuelz Santana Ordered To Attend Anger Management Before Moving Home: ReportA judge has reportedly ruled Juelz Santana to attend anger management courses before moving home with his girlfriend.By Aron A.
- SportsTriple Crown Winner "Justify" Becomes Most Valuable Race Horse In History At $75 Million$75 Million goes towards the horse's breeding rights/early retirement.By Devin Ch
- SportsKevin Love Evaluated For Concussion After Collision With Jayson TatumHis status is unclear for Game 7 against the Celtics.By Devin Ch
- Society15-Year-Old In "Slender Man" Stabbing Gets 40 Years In Mental HospitalMorgan Geyser committed the act to appease a fictional character.
By David Saric