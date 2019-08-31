Eternals
- MoviesMarvels “Eternals” Banned In Saudi Arabia & Gulf Nations For Including A Gay SuperheroActress Angelina Jolie has called the decision to pull the film “ignorant.”By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMarvel’s “Eternals” Includes The MCU’s First Sex Scene & Viewers Are Unsure How To FeelThe film has received a 49% critic and 86% audience score so far.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesMarvel's "Eternals’" First Trailer ReleasedThe new teaser trailer for "Eternals" is a sneak peek into the new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. By Taya Coates
- Movies"The Falcon And The Winter Soldier" Will Set Up At Least Three Future MCU ProjectsThere are so many new titles, it could be anything.By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesReport: Marvel Studios Will Not Be Debuting Trans Character "Very Soon"The reports were not entirely correct.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKumail Nanjiani Gets Absolutely Shredded For Marvel MovieEven Kumail is surprised.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesMarvel's "Eternals" Shows First Footage At CCXP, Described As "Epic"Marvel takes a major stepBy Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Eternals" Will Star MCU's First Openly Gay Character"Eternals" will be an MCU first.By Chantilly Post