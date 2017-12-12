equipment
- SportsChiefs' Equipment Accidentally Sent To NJ Ahead Of Matchup With PatriotsIf the equipment doesn't arrive in time, the Chiefs forfeit.By Cole Blake
- CrimeGrandmother Dies In House Fire After Brothers Save Meth Lab Equipment InsteadA grandmother is dead after her two grandsons saved their meth lab equipment over her.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicThe Weeknd Nearly Hit With Falling Stage Equipment While PerformingThe Weeknd barely reacts as a piece of his stage falls to his side.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black Links Up With Bruno Mars For Long-Overdue Studio SessionKodak Black X Bruno Mars music could be on the horizon.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Broke $1000 Worth Of DJ Gear After Jumping On It50 Cent accidentally trampled part of the DJ's club setup. By Matt F