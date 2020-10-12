#EndSARS
- InterviewsDJ Paul's "Mafia Radio": Nigerian Artist Zlatan Talks Overcoming Poverty & #EndSARSIn this week’s episode of HNHH & DJ Paul’s “Mafia Radio” Podcast, Nigerian artist, Zlatan, talks about using music as a vessel to lift him from poverty and sheds light on the SARS humanitarian crisis.By Noor Lobad
- PoliticsNigerian Police Seen Shooting Protestor In Back: ReportDisturbing footage has surfaced in which a Nigerian officer shoots a police-brutality protestor in the back and drags him down the street. By Mitch Findlay
- Politics#ENDSARS Protests & Lekki Toll Gate Shooting: Everything You Need To KnowFollowing reports yesterday about police officers opening fire on protestors in Nigeria, we're giving you a breakdown of everything you need to know about the #ENDSARS protest situation as of right now.By Rose Lilah
- MusicMick Jenkins Questions Efficacy Of "#Endsars" & "BLM" HashtagsWith "#Endsars" trending on social media, Mick Jenkins takes a moment to question the efficacy of a hashtag movement.By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsBeyoncé's Mother Defends Her Against #ENDSARS BacklashTina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother, sticks up for her after her #ENDSARS message gets criticized.By Alex Zidel
- GramBeyoncé Is "Heartbroken" Over Violence Against "EndSARS" ProtestersThe singer says that she has partnered with organizations to provide food, shelter, and healthcare for protesters.By Erika Marie
- GramRihanna Supports "#EndSARS" In Wake Of "Brutality" & Shootings In NigeriaPeople have been pleading with celebrities to lend their platforms to the cause to help spread awareness.By Erika Marie
- Politics#ENDSARS Protest: Gunshots Reportedly Fired At Protesters In NigeriaFootage of gunshots being fired at #ENDSARS protesters in Nigeria emerge.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureTiwa Savage Pleads With Beyoncé To Speak Up About #EndSARs Movement In NigeriaBeyoncé used a number of Nigerian artists and creatives to make "Black is King," including singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage.By Erika Marie
- Politics"EndSARS" Protests Erupt In Nigeria As Citizens Fight Against Police BrutalityPeople are globally adding their voices to the #EndSARS movement as Nigerian citizens rally together in the streets.By Erika Marie