endorse
- PoliticsKid Cudi Shows Support For Bernie Sanders At Los Angeles RallyKid Cudi was reportedly in attendance at the Bernie Sanders rally Sunday night in LA.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicPharrell Criticized For Endorsing Israeli Defense Forces By Pro-PalestiniansPharrell is being criticized by Pro-Palestinians for pushing a double standard.By Devin Ch
- SportsTravis Scott & LeBron James Endorse Beto O'RourkeThe support for the Democrat politician is growing.By Zaynab
- MusicTeyana Taylor Bares It All For Agent Provocateur's NSFW Lingerie CampaignTeyana Taylor is a lingerie goddess in new collaboration. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKevin Hart Endorses Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Presidential AmbitionsKevin Hart is in Dwayne Johnson's corner when it comes to a potential Presidential run. By Matt F