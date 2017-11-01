ended
- MusicCommon Says Beef With Drake Was Squashed & Dealt With Like A "Grown Man Should"Drake and Common are all good. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyBeyonce Ends Partnership With British Tycoon Amid Sexual Harassment ScandalBeyonce cuts ties with the British tycoon that helped her launch the "Icy Park" clothing brand.By Devin Ch
- LifeApple & Samsung Have Settled Their 7-Year Patent Infringement ConflictThe two tech giants have come to an agreement. By David Saric
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine & Casanova Squashed Their Beef According To Tr3ywayThe Adrien Broner Beef also called into question.By Devin Ch
- MusicThe Weeknd & Selena Gomez: He Was Reportedly The One Who Ended ItThe Weeknd was supposedly the one who gave this relationship the ax. By Matt F