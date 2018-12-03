elf
- MoviesFaizon Love Says Its Time For A "Black Elf" After Will Ferrell Shoots Down SequelFaizon Love says that it's time for a Black "Elf," after Will Ferrell declined to be in the sequel.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureWill Ferrell’s “Elf” Costume Fetched Nearly $300,000 In Hollywood Memorabilia AuctionA volleyball from Tom Hanks’ film, “Castaway” went for even more than Buddy the Elf’s outfit.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureWill Ferrell Explains Why He Turned Down $29 Million To Do "Elf" SequelWill Ferrell says the proposed sequel for 2003's "Elf" was too similar to the original.By Joshua Robinson
- MoviesJames Caan Explains Why An "Elf" Sequel Was Never MadeJames Caan says an "Elf" sequel never happened because Will Ferrell and Jon Favreau “didn’t get along.”By Cole Blake
- SportsKevin Hart Hilariously Laughs Off Anthony Davis "Elf" MemeThe internet is too quick.By Alexander Cole
- Movies“Elf” Was Originally Written For Jim CarreyDid Jim Carrey miss out on some racks?By Andrew Portnoy
- EntertainmentOrlando Bloom Says He's Too Old To Play Legolas In Amazon's "Lord Of The Rings"The OG Legolas retires. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyWill Ferrell Feared "Elf" Would Ruin His Film CareerWill Ferrell almost didn't go through with "Elf."By Milca P.
- EntertainmentThe Honest Trailer For "Elf" Struggles To Find Things To Criticize"This movie's delightful."By Brynjar Chapman