el paso
- MusicBoosie Badazz Responds To El Paso LGBTQ+ Group Boycotting His ShowAn LGBTQ+ group in El Paso, TX say Boosie Badazz's "homophobic and transphobic statements incite a message of hate and violence."By Aron A.
- NewsKhalid Delivers Cruising Vibes On "Eleven"Khalid's new single "Eleven" starts off the year strong.By Alex Zidel
- NewsKhalid Blesses Fans With "Up All Night" SingleKhalid returns with a chilled-out new single.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsWeapons Manufacturer Colt Halts Production Consumer Grade AR-15Colt plans to cease production of their AR-15 for consumers.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsWalmart Will Limit Gun Ammo Sales, Asks Customers Not To Open Carry In StoresAfter facing public pressure, Walmart finally takes a stand against gun violence.By Aron A.
- MusicKhalid Raises $500K For El Paso Shooting Victims After Benefit ConcertBless.By Chantilly Post
- MusicKhalid Announces Details For El Paso Benefit Concert In Wake Of Mass ShootingKhalid's giving back to his city. By Chantilly Post
- PoliticsWalmart Employees Protest Against Gun Sales With Store Wide WalkoutBig ups Thomas Marshall.By Chantilly Post
- PoliticsGregg Popovich Puts Congress On Blast Over Gun Control LawsPopovic wants the government to get "off their asses."By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsBarack Obama Shares Powerful Statement On Dayton & El Paso ShootingsObama has spoken. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKhalid Announces Benefit Concert For Families Of El Paso Shooting VictimsKhalid's giving back to his adopted hometown. By Chantilly Post
- PoliticsCelebrities Slam Donald Trump Following Back-To-Back Mass ShootingsCelebrities are calling out Donald Trump. By Aida C.
- PoliticsRihanna Puts President Donald Trump On Blast For Mass Shooting TweetRihanna sent her condolences to the victims of the mass shootings.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKhalid Details Megan Thee Stallion "Talk" Remix & Begs SZA For A FeatureKhalid stopped by Rap Radar to speak about "Free Spirit," his tour and the "Talk" remixes.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKhalid Claps Back After Someone Says He Turned His Back On His HometownKhalid details some of what he's done in his community.By Alex Zidel
- NewsKhalid Fails To Disappoint On New "Suncity" Song "Vertigo"Khalid's "Vertigo" is one of the best songs from "Suncity."By Alex Zidel
- MusicKhalid Announces Release Date & Cover Art For New EP "Suncity"Khalid's new EP "Suncity" will release on October 19.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKhalid Announces His El Paso Homecoming Show"From the city of the 915..."By Alex Zidel
- NewsEvander Griiim Releases New Song "Heat"Evander Griiim delivers his new single "Heat." By Aron A.
- Original ContentMeet Evander Griiim: Gucci Mane Cosign Has El Paso Rapper Ready To Blow Up "Right Now"INTERVIEW: El Paso's Evander Griiim shares his inspiring come-up story, talks learning from Gucci Mane, and gives us details on his upcoming debut project, "Raíces." By Angus Walker
- MusicYoung Thug Cosigns Evander Griiim, Says He's "About To Take Off"Is Young Thug about to collaborate with Evander Griiim?By hnhh
- NewsSavedKhalid just dropped off the new track "Saved."By hnhh
- NewsKhalid "Location" VideoEl Paso riser Khalid releases the video for his breakout single "Location."By Danny Schwartz