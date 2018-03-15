Edgewood
- Original ContentTrouble's Reality Is Rare: "Edgewood's" Darkness, Embracing OG Status, & Upcoming AlbumEXCLUSIVE: Trouble exemplifies "Real Is Rare" with every move. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTrouble Has Found A Second Calling As A Meteorologist"Bring your coat out and bring your Floyd Mayweather boots!"By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTrouble Drives Out Vengeful Spirits On "Buy Yo Traphouse"Trouble delivers on his promise with "Buy Yo Traphouse."By Devin Ch
- MusicTrouble Buys His Mom A House In This Emotional ClipThe "Edgewood" rapper is a man of integrity. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosTrouble Continues To Haunt "Edgewood" With "Pull Dat Cash Out/December " VisualsTrouble revisits his old stomping grounds. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosTrouble & Offset Are Up To No Good In "Kesha Dem Remix"Trouble & Offset bring a bawdy banger to life. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTrouble Showcases Artistic Versatility With "Edgewood" FilmAfter bringing "Edgewood" to life through music, Trouble is expanding the scope of the narrative. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTrouble Hosts "Edgewood" Short Film Premiere Ahead Of ReleaseTrouble is set to release the "Edgewood" short film.By Milca P.
- NewsTrouble & Mike WiLL Made-It Continue Murder Spree On "Apologetic"Trouble lays down the law on "Apologetic." By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesTrouble Adds Five New Songs To "Edgewood" With "41E Edition"Trouble and Mike WiLL Made-It's stellar "Edgewood" lands a well-deserved reissue. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentTop 25 Hip-Hop & R&B Albums Of 2018 So FarWe count down some of the best hip-hop and r'n'b albums we've heard in 2018, so far.By HNHH Staff
- Music VideosTrouble Releases New Black & White Visual For “Selfish”Check out the latest video off Trouble's "Edgewood" album.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMike WiLL & Trouble Label T.I. The Inventor Of TrapMike WiLL Made-It & Trouble sat down with the Breakfast Club for a hearty conversation.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosTrouble, Drake, & Mike WiLL Made-It Get Cinematic On "Bring It Back"Trouble, Drake, and Mike WiLL Made-It pull through for some dope visuals.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTrouble Links Up With Quavo & Fetty Wap On "Rider"Listen to Trouble's new "Rider" collab featuring Quavo & Fetty Wap.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTrouble & The Weeknd "Come Thru" On Gritty Street BangerTrouble taps The Weeknd for anticipated "Edgewood" highlight "Come Thru." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsStream Trouble's "Edgewood" Album Feat. Drake, The Weeknd, Quavo & MoreOut now, stream Trouble & Mike Will Made It's "Edgewood" project.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTrouble's “Edgewood” Project To Feature Drake, The Weekend, Quavo, & MoreBefore it drops at midnight, check out the official tracklist to Trouble & Mike Will Made It’s “Edgewood” project.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTrouble & The Weeknd Tease Upcoming Collaboration "Come Thru"Trouble and The Weeknd have connected for a new banger.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTrouble & Mike WiLL Made It's "Edgewood" Project Drops This WeekThe Atlanta rapper's Ear Drummer debut arrives this Friday.By Trevor Smith
- MusicTrouble Signs To Mike Will Made It's Ear Drummer & Interscope RecordsMike Will Made It welcomes Trouble to the Ear Drummer family. By Aron A.