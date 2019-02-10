eddie johnson
- PoliticsChicago Police Superintendent Who Sued Jussie Smollett Fired After "Series Of Ethical Lapses"Eddie Johnson is out. By Chantilly Post
- PoliticsTrump Slams Chicago: "Afghanistan Is Safe In Comparison"Trump visit to Chicago was met with slander towards the city itself as well as the top cop.By Aron A.
- PoliticsTrump Compares Jussie Smollett's Case To Impeachment InquiryTrump goes rogue during By Aron A.
- MusicJussie Smollett Case Prosecutor Slams Chicago Mayor & Top CopKim Foxx digs into Jussie Smollett's case in her new Chicago-Tribune op-ed.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett: Chicago Mayor Calls Dropped Charges A "Whitewash Of Justice"Rahm Emanuel calls out Jussie Smollett and the prosecutors after the actor's charges are dropped.By Aron A.
- MusicJussie Smollett's Alleged Attacker Abel Osundairo Wins Amateur Boxing Fight With TKOThe footage shows that he's a force in the ring.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Really Did Pay The Osundairo Brothers For Fitness TrainingThe Chicago police got one detail wrong. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Case: More Evidence Exists Against HimChicago Police Chief Eddie Johnson says that the story isn't over.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyJussie Smollett To Be "Held Accountable" For Potential False Report, Police ClaimsThe Chicago Police Department is casting doubt on the actor's story.By Zaynab