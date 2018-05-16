e-cigarette
- TechFDA Announces Ban Of Juul E-Cigarettes From U.S. MarketThe federal agency officially prohibited Juul products from further sale this Thursday.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeJuul Ordered To Pay $40M In Lawsuit Settlement Alleging It Targeted TeensThe e-cigarette company will have to pay North Carolina the hefty sum. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsThe House Passes Bill Banning Flavored E-Cigs & Tobacco ProductsThe House has approved a bill that bans the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and tobacco products.By Cole Blake
- TechJuul To Halt All United States Advertising Days After CEO Steps DownJuul's slowing going down.By Chantilly Post
- TechJuul CEO Apologizes For Teen Vaping "Epidemic"Kevin Burns apologizes to the parents in a new CNBC documentary.By Cole Blake
- TVTV Producer Dies After E-Cigarette Explodes & Burns 80% Of His BodyA freak accident leads to an unfortunate death. By David Saric