dylann roof shooting
- PoliticsFamilies Of 9 Killed By Dylann Roof Reach $88M Settlement With FedsThe families of the nine Charleston churchgoers murdered by Dylann Roof have reached an $88M settlement with the Justice Department.By Taylor McCloud
- SocietyDylann Roof Formally Sentenced To Death; Has 1 Month To File For New TrialDylann Roof was officially given the death penalty today, though he will have a one-month window to file a motion for a new trial. Many members of the Emanuel A.M.E. church addressed him before he was sentenced. By Angus Walker
- LifeDylann Roof Asks To Keep Mental Health Evidence From JurySouth Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof wants to keep the jury from seeing his mental health files.By hnhh
- LifeDylann Roof Found Guilty On All 33 Counts For Charleston MassacreBREAKING: Dylann Roof has been found guilty of all 33 counts raised against him for the murder of nine black churchgoers at the Emanuel AME church in Charleston, SC. The jury must now decide whether to give him death or life in prison. By Angus Walker
- LifeDylann Roof Visited Emanuel AME Church 8 Times Before ShootingDylann Roof had researched many black churches in South Carolina, though he had been making repeated visits to the Emanuel AME church for six months. By Angus Walker
- NewsShocking Video Of Dylann Roof's Confession Played For Charleston JuryRoof reportedly laughed as he admitted to the Charleston massacre. His ultimate goal was to "agitate race relations." By Angus Walker
- NewsDylann Roof Is Denied Mistrial After Testimony Leads To Mother's Heart AttackOn the dramatic first day of the trial of Dylann Roof, a testimony sends his mother into a heart attack. The defense argued said testimony was grounds for a mistrial, though the motion has been denied. By Angus Walker