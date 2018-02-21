Duffer Brothers
- TVNetflix Announces Season 4 Of "Stranger Things" & Multi-Year Deal With Duffer BrothersMore good content for the streaming service. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Teams With Hasbro For Limited Edition Monopoly GameMore "Stranger Things" merch. By Chantilly Post
- Life"Stranger Things" Plagiarism Lawsuit Retracted Just Days Before Trial Scheduled To StartJust days before the trial was set, plaintiff Charlie Kessler withdraws plagiarism allegations made against Netflix's 'Stranger Things' creators Matt and Ross Duffer.By hnhh
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Originally Planned To Kill Off Eleven In Season One"Stranger Things" would have been a whole different world.By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Actors Millie Bobby Brown & Noah Schnapp Given Netflix SpotlightNetflix is giving their star talent the spotlight. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Creators Say Plagiarism Lawsuit Is “Just An Attempt To Profit"Sorry Charlie Kessler, you're not going down without a fight.By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Casting Call Adds To Suspicion Creators Stole The IdeaThe evidence against the Duffer brothers looks incriminating. By Karlton Jahmal
- Gossip"Stranger Things" Creators Sued For Allegedly Stealing Show IdeaNetflix may be in hot water over this one. By Chantilly Post
- TV"Stranger Things" Creators Accused Of Verbal AbuseThe Duffer brothers are in some hot water. By David Saric
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Introduces New Lead For Season Three"Stranger Things" season three has a whole new look. By Chantilly Post
- GossipNetflix Squashes Rumours That "Stranger Things" Creators Are LeavingDon't worry, "Stranger Things" creators aren't ditching the show. By Chantilly Post