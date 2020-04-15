Draya
- AnticsDraya Apologizes Again For Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez Joke: "I Was Wrong"Draya Michele speaks out about her Megan Thee Stallion shooting joke, claiming responsibility and noting that she was wrong.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsDraya Apologizes Over Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez "Prediction"Draya Michele said that she also wants a man to love her so much that he shoots her in the foot, like what happened to Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.By Alex Zidel
- BeefMegan Thee Stallion Disses Draya: "Who TF Jokes About Getting Shot"Megan Thee Stallion must have caught wind of Draya Michele's "prediction," responding on Twitter.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsDraya Roasted on Twitter For Wondering How To Spell "Background"Draya had a blonde moment while watching Adam Sandler's new Netflix film "Uncut Gems" after questioning whether the film's "back round" music was too loud.By Keenan Higgins
- GramDiddy's Son Christian Combs Prefers Lizzo Twerking Over DrayaDiddy's mini-me, Christian combs, chatted about his family's recent dance-a-thon that featured both Lizzo and Draya showing off their twerking skills.By Erika Marie