- MusicDJ Khaled Confirms Justin Bieber Will Appear On "Khaled Khaled"DJ Khaled confirmed that Justin Bieber will be featured on "Khaled Khaled."ByCole Blake2.1K Views
- MusicNLE Choppa Is Done Taking "This Music Sh*t" SeriouslyNLE Choppa vented to his fans on Twitter about how fed up he is with "this music sh*t," declaring that he's done taking any of it seriously.ByLynn S.9.8K Views
- MusicJay Rock’s New Album Is “80% Done”New Jay Rock album is on the way.ByKevin Goddard3.1K Views
- TVBow Wow Quits "Growing Up Hip Hop"Bow Wow announced that he is leaving "Growing Up Hip Hop," after fellow cast members Master P and Romeo Miller also revealed that they were quitting the show.ByLynn S.15.8K Views
- RelationshipsNick Cannon Compares Marriage To Jumping Out Of A PlaneAfter his divorce from Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon is sticking his claim that he has sworn off marriage for good.ByCole Blake2.0K Views
- Music2 Chainz' "Album Is Done," News Reaches Def Jam's HQ2 Chainz' forthcoming project "Rap Or Go To The League" is ready-to-go.ByDevin Ch8.2K Views
- SportsNBA Execs Think Carmelo Anthony Won't Play Again: ReportESPN insiders and NBA execs are of two minds when it comes to Carmelo being forced into retirement.ByDevin Ch15.4K Views
- EntertainmentSylvester Stallone Is Done With Rocky, Calls "Creed II" His "Last Rodeo"He's not done with Rambo, though. ByBrynjar Chapman6.1K Views
- MusicPusha T On Drake Beef: "It's All Over With"Conversations have been had behind the scenes Pusha T says.ByKevin Goddard49.3K Views
- MusicFamous Dex Is Done With Kanye West: “I Hate Your Dumb [Ass]”Watch Famous Dex go on a rant about his hatred for Kanye West.ByKevin Goddard9.1K Views
- MusicRoyce Da 5’9” Confirms Slaughterhouse Is A “Done Deal”Slaughterhouse appears to be donzo according to Royce Da 5'9".ByKevin Goddard21.2K Views
- MusicAmber Rose & 21 Savage Snub Each Other At Coachella21 Savage & Amber Rose gave each other the gas face.ByDevin Ch41.4K Views
- MusicA$AP Rocky's Album Is Officially FinishedA$AP Rocky announces some wonderful news. ByMitch Findlay19.1K Views
- MusicLil Yachty Confirms That "Lil Boat 2" Has Been CompletedLil Yachty is sitting on a finished project. ByMatt F1.9K Views