doc antle
- TV"Tiger King" Star Doc Antle Arrested for Money LaunderingOne of the stars from Netflix's hit tiger breeding show has been arrested in South Carolina.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChris Brown's Daughter Royalty's Visit To Safari Sparks PETA ProbeRoyalty swam with elephants and tickled a hyena, but PETA wants the USDA to investigate Doc Antle's Florida safari.By Erika Marie
- Pop CulturePETA Angry Over Lil Pump Visit To "Tiger King" Star's Zoo & Elephant StuntThe rapper also posed with a tiger, something that PETA hopes the USDA will address following the organization's complaint filing.By Erika Marie
- AnticsLil Pump Body-Slammed By An Elephant At "Tiger King" Star's ZooLil Pump visited "Tiger King" star Doc Antle's zoo where an elephant nearly put him in the hospital.By Alex Zidel
- Pop Culture"Tiger King"'s Doc Antle Says Britney Spears Was "A Darling" During VMAs Performance"Tiger King" star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle reflected on the time he worked with Britney Spears for her iconic "I'm A Slave 4 U" performance at the 2001 VMAs. By Lynn S.