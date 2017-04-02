DJing
- MusicQuestlove Explains Why Recent DJ Gig For Obamas Was "The Worst" Of His LifeAlthough his good friend and former president praised Questlove for a job well done, the Roots icon wasn't satisfied with his performance.By Erika Marie
- MusicQuestlove On DJing Oscars After Party: "Thotiana" Meets Miles DavisHe had to spin for "a bunch of 9-year-olds" and golden-agers. By Zaynab
- MusicMac Miller & Madlib Completed "Maclib" Album Before His Untimely DeathThe "Maclib" project lives on in the ethers of Madlib's filing cabinet.By Devin Ch
- MusicQuavo Encourages "DJ Takeoff" Challenge; Giving Away Free ChainThe "DJ Takeoff" challenge has officially begun.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRun The Jewels Reimagined By Mr. Dibbs In New Mix "Run The Dibbs"Run The Jewels get remixed by a Cincinnati legend.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Denied Entry To Snoop Dogg Gig By Law Enforcement6ix9ine was hoping he'd get a sit-down meeting with the Doggfather.By Devin Ch
- SportsLeBron James Trolls Donald Trump With Knock-Off HatLeBron James gets political.By Matt F
- MusicWale: "I Really Wish DJs Still Broke Records"Wale is not thrilled with the current state of DJing.By Trevor Smith