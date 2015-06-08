dj yella
- MusicDJ Yella Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rap IconExplore the career of DJ Yella, a seminal figure in hip-hop history, as we trace his journey from N.W.A. to his enduring influence on music.By Axl Banks
- MoviesDJ Yella Says "Straight Outta Compton" Biopic Was "Like 70% Correct"DJ Yella says that the N.W.A. biopic, "Straight Outta Compton," was only about "70 percent correct."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDJ Yella Reveals He Was Homeless For 3 Years, Despite NWA SuccessDJ Yella says he was homeless for three years, despite the success of NWA.By Cole Blake
- MusicN.W.A.'s "F*ck Tha Police" Nearly Quadruples In Streams Amid George Floyd ProtestsN.W.A.'s 1988 hit "F*ck Da Police" has seen a major spike in streams ever since protests against police brutality have kicked off across the country.By Lynn S.
- NewsIce Cube Decimated Four Grown Men On GOAT Diss Track "No Vaseline"Twenty-eight years ago, Ice Cube established his dominance and redefined the diss track. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsKendrick Lamar Will Reportedly Induct N.W.A. Into Rock & Roll Hall Of FameThe induction ceremony is scheduled for April 8 in Brooklyn.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsN.W.A. To Be Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of FameN.W.A. are inductee's in the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDJ Yella Says He Was The Only Member Of N.W.A. To Attend Eazy-E's FuneralN.W.A. made a poor showing at Eazy-E's funeral four years after the group disbanded.By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentQuiz: Which N.W.A. Member Are You?Find out which member of the iconic "Straight Outta Compton" group you are.By Mike De Leon
- InterviewsKendrick Lamar Interviews N.W.A For Billboard MagazineKendrick Lamar interviews N.W.A. for Billboard magazine's new issue.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDr. Dre, Ice Cube & N.W.A Actors Cover The Hollywood Reporter MagazineDr. Dre, Ice Cube and the actors cast to play N.W.A. cover the new issue of The Hollywood Reporter.By Rose Lilah
- Editor's PickN.W.A To Reunite For Performance In L.A.N.W.A will reunite on stage this summer as part of the 2015 BET Experience.By Rose Lilah