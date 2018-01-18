DIY
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 "DIY" Coming Soon: First LookThis Air Jordan 4 is for the kids.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentSeth Rogen's New Hobby Is Making Ceramic AshtraysThe actor, director, producer and writer has now added "ashtray connoisseur" to the list.By hnhh
- Original ContentSoulja Boy Is The Rap Game's Misunderstood PioneerSoulja Boy's mazy career ought to be a picture show.By Devin Ch
- MusicBoosie Badazz Is Looking To Trademark "The Boosie Fade" HaircutBoosie has lawyered up to keep "The Boosie Fade" out of the wrong hands.By Devin Ch
- MusicAttention All Artists, Don't Sleep On Tunecore's Holiday Promotion TipsBe sure to get a holiday buzz going. By HNHH Staff
- MusicAttention All Artists, TuneCore Is Back To Help With Your NetworkingNetworking can be daunting, but there are a few steps you can take to step up your game. By HNHH Staff
- MusicKanye West's "I Love It" Costume Can Be Yours Thanks To "Cheap Thrills" DIY TutorialCheap Thrills just published a guide to building your very own Kanye West "I Love It" costume for Halloween.By Devin Ch
- MusicSir Mix-A-Lot To Showcase House-Flipping Skills On New Reality ShowFrom big butts to blue collar. By Mitch Findlay
- GamingNintendo Reveals Upcoming Cardboard Accessories For Switch ConsoleThe company is unveiling a low-tech upgrade to their successful gaming system.
By David Saric