discover
- MusicReese LAFLARE Takes Credit For Discovering Lil Uzi VertReese LAFLARE started the Uzi bandwagon.By Aron A.
- FootballStefon Diggs Vows To Discover Who Lizzo’s Man On The Vikings Really Is“We’re going to get to the bottom of it” - Diggs said about who Lizzo is talking about on "Truth Hurts."By Kevin Goddard
- CrimeU.S. Coast Guard Discovers $165 Million In Cocaine On Submarine: ReportThe U.S. Coast Guard found 12,000 pounds of cocaine on a submarine recently.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentMark Ruffalo Responds To NASA Naming New Constellation After The HulkThe Hulk shines down on us. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDiscover The Songs Drake Sampled On "Scorpion"Drake covers a wide spectrum of music on "Scorpion."By Devin Ch