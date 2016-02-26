director x
- SocietyToronto Mayor Meets With Hip Hop "Deputies" To Discuss Gun ViolenceThe mayor organizes a summit in the wake of Smoke Dawg's tragic death.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Goes After Director X, Calls "Superfly" Remake "Weak"50 Cent brings his Instagram beefs to the acting world.By Matthew Parizot
- ReviewsFuture "Superfly Soundtrack" ReviewFuture's soundtrack for Director X's "Superfly" remake is a solid compilation that's a fitting tribute in spirit more than in sound. By Patrick Lyons
- MusicT.I. Suggests "Something Big" Happening With Future Ahead Of "Superfly"What do the crew have up their sleeves?By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Superfly" Trailer Debuts, Tells The Story Of A Drug Dealer Quitting The GameDirector X has a hit on his hands.By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsFuture's "No Shame" With PartyNextDoor Premieres From Upcoming "Superfly" SoundtrackFuture returns with a PartyNextDoor assist on "No Shame."By Alex Zidel
- NewsKR Comes Through With Straight Bars On "Ode To MMRM"KR flexes his chops on his latest.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentBig Boi Joins Cast Of Sony's "Superfly" RemakeBig Boi is bringing his talents to the big screen. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentFuture & Director X's "Superfly" Remake Adds Allen Maldonado To CastThe "Superfly" remake adds one of the cast members from "black-ish." By Matt F
- MusicDirector X Defends Drake's Goofy Dancing In "Hotline Bling" VideoDrake's "Hotline Bling" video gets broken down by Director X. By Matt F
- NewsWork From HomeThe ladies of Fifth Harmony deliver radio-friendly single "Work From Home" feat. Ty Dolla Sign off their upcoming album "7/27."By Danny Schwartz