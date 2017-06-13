development
- SportsKobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy Could Host New G-League TeamThe G League is looking to secure the Mamba Sports Academy as the home of their new Select Team.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDraymond Green Admits He "Sucked" When He First Joined The WarriorsGreen is glad he got to play with the team when he first started.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentMichael B. Jordan Starring "Matrix" Movie Rumored To Be In DevelopmentAre we heading back into the Matrix?By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentStar Wars Fans Rejoice As "Knights Of The Old Republic" Film Rumors RiseEmphasis on "A Long Time Ago." By Mitch Findlay
- SportsLeBron James' Bad Temper Prompted Lakers' Front Office To Call "Players-Only Meeting"Lakers' management took a hard stance on LeBron's impatience with his teammates.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentJussie Smollett Investigation: Everything We KnowHere's how Smollett went from "the victim" to "the individual who reported the incident."By Zaynab
- MusicJussie Smollett To Appear Before Grand Jury, Faces Possible Indictment: ReportThe ongoing case may be turned against the victim.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentNick Cannon Developing Late-Night Talk Show For Fox: ReportCannon is headed to late night television. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsDirk Nowitzki Thinks Luka Doncic Is A Better Version Of His 20-Year Old SelfDirk Nowitzki goes back in time to reflect on the similarities & differences between him and rookie Luka Doncic.By Devin Ch
- MusicRZA Will Produce An Ol' Dirty Bastard Biopic For Sony PicturesThe search for the ideal director is underway.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentWile E. Coyote Movie In Development With “Lego Batman” Director On BoardLooney Tunes comeback?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicYoung Thug Joins The Chorus Of Restless Fans Awaiting Travis Scott's "Astroworld"Young Thug urges Travis to "Pick Up The Phone."By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Charlie’s Angels" Reboot Grabs Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, & Ella Balinska As StarsThe Angels are back. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRyan Reynolds Creating "Home Alone" Spoof "Stoned Alone"This may be the next great stoner comedy. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicYouTube Will Now Publish Music Credits On VideosThe new feature bodes well for smaller artist looking to get their name across.By Devin Ch
- TechA Possible iPhone SE 2 Model Leaks OnlineCould this be the product that will be released on the market soon?By David Saric
- EntertainmentKhloe Kardashian Will Allow Tristan Thompson Into The Delivery Room: ReportThe father will be there to witness his child's birth. By David Saric
- EntertainmentChris Tucker Reveals "Rush Hour 4'" Is In DevelopmentThe "Rush Hour" franchise has a new addition in the works. By hnhh
- TVTiffany Haddish Signs First-Look Deal With HBOThe premium cable company will have Haddish develop projects for them.
By David Saric
- EntertainmentA 2 Live Crew Biopic Is In The WorksAnother classic hip-hop act is coming to the big screen.By Matt F