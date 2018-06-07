destiny
- GamingSony Acquires "Halo" & "Destiny" Developer Bungie For $3.6BOn Monday, Sony Interactive Entertainment acquired Bungie for $3.6B alongside the 'Halo' series and 'Destiny'.By Brianna Lawson
- GamingBungie Announces It’s Splitting With Activision But Keeping "Destiny"Goodbye ActivisionBy Karlton Jahmal
- NewsDave East Drops New Single "No Pork"Dave East shows no signs of slowing down. By hnhh
- MusicNas' Baby Mother Releases Tell-All Book "When The Child Support Stops"Carmen Bryan drops off her second book. By Chantilly Post
- MusicQuentin Miller Says Drake Ghostwriting Allegation Was His "Taylor Swift Moment"Quentin Miller is tired of being known for ghostwriting. By Matthew Parizot